Boil water advisory issued following equipment malfunction in Reserve

FILE
FILE(Mk2010 / Wikimedia Commons / CC BY-SA 3.0)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 9:15 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
RESERVE, Kan. (WIBW) - A boil water advisory has been issued after an equipment malfunction at the Reserve public water supply facility.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment announced on Tuesday, July 11, it has issued a boil water advisory for the City of Reserve public water supply system in Brown Co.

Until further notice, officials said residents should:

  • Boil water for one minute before drinking or food preparation or use bottled water.
  • Throw away ice cubes and do not use ice from a household automatic icemaker.
  • If tap water appears dirty, flush the water lines by letting the water run until it clears.
  • Disinfect dishes and other food contact surfaces by immersion for at least one minute in clean tap water that contains one teaspoon of unscented household bleach per gallon of water.
  • Water used for bathing does not generally need to be boiled. Supervision of children is necessary while bathing so that water is not ingested. Those with cuts or severe rashes may wish to consult their physicians.

Officials noted that the advisory took effect on Tuesday and will remain in place until the conditions that put the system at risk of bacterial contamination have been resolved. The advisory was issued as an equipment malfunction was spotted which caused a loss of pressure. Failure to maintain pressure could result in a loss of chlorine residuals and bacterial contamination.

Regardless of who announced the advisory, KDHE said it is the only entity that can issue the rescind order after testing is done at a certified laboratory.

