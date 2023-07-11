Bluegrass artist Rick Faris’ upcoming Capper concert has personal connection

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - You can enjoy great music for a great cause - and it’s a cause that’s personal to the award-winning bluegrass artist you’ll hear performing.

Rick Faris is the featured performer for this year’s Concert for a Child benefiting Capper Foundation. Faris visited Eye on NE Kansas to share details of the event and a little of his music.

Capper Foundation provides therapies and programs to build abilities of children and adults with disabilities and help them live more independent lives.

Faris and his wife Nicole developed a personal connection to Capper when their son, Parker, received services there.

Faris was part of the Grammy-nominated group Special Consensus. As a solo artist, he was named “New Artist of the Year” award at the 2022 International Bluegrass Music Association’s Awards ceremony.

Faris will be joined at the Capper concert by two of his brothers. Concert for a Child is 6:30 p.m. Thursday, August 3 at Gilbert Ranch in Tecumseh, KS. Tickets are $40 and they are limited! You can purchase them at capper.org.

