Better Business Bureau shares tips to avoid scams during online retail shopping

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Better Business Bureau is sharing tips to avoid scams during online retail shopping.

Better Business Bureau (BBB) said to beware of email phishing attempts that appear to come from a popular retailer. Phishing increases during busy shopping, such as Prime Day or Black Friday. When making purchases, track your purchase, where it’s from and any tracking numbers.

BBB indicated to look out for unsolicited emails, texts or phone calls from retailers. These messages may claim you have a gift waiting for you or that there is a problem with delivery and all you need to do is click on a link or give up your personal information. Know what you have opted in and out of before you click.

BBB said to watch out for social media ads. You may come across look-alike websites that, at first glance, appear to belong to a trusted retailer. But looking more closely at the URL, you will notice that the domain name is slightly different, for example, instead of Popularstore.com, the URL might be PopvlarStore.com or PopularStoreOnline.com. Ensure websites use the correct business name spelling and have legitimate contact information and customer service numbers. Also, trust your gut when evaluating deals. If a company claims to sell the hottest item of the year at a super low price, it’s probably untrue.

According to BBB, beware of look-alike websites. Check the URL, watch for bad grammar, research the age of the domain, search for contact information and read online reviews.

BBB said professional photos do not mean it’s a real offer. Photos can be stolen from other websites, so don’t believe what you see.

BBB indicated to make sure the website is secure. Look for the HTTPS in the URL, the extra “S” means “secure,” and a small lock icon on the address bar. Never enter payment or personal information into a website with only HTTP because it is not secure.

According to BBB, be careful when purchasing sought-after products. If something is sold out everywhere, don’t be tempted by a seemingly great deal. Scammers often trick shoppers by offering the most popular products at low prices.

BBB said to pay with a credit card. It’s always best to make online purchases with your credit card. If any shady charges are later, you can contest them through your credit card company. Be very wary of any retailer that asks you to pay by digital wallet apps, prepaid money cards, or other non-traditional payment methods.

BBB noted after you buy, stay alert for scams. Be on the lookout for post-purchase offers.

