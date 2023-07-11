All-Big 12 Preseason teams are out for volleyball

IRVING, TX. (WIBW) - K-State and Kansas volleyball are racking up some preseason honors ahead of the 2023 season.

Kansas State’s Sydney Bolding and Aliyah Carter were named to the All-Big 12 Volleyball Preseason Team:

This marks the first time since 2015 that K-State had multiple players voted to the All-Big 12 Preseason Team and fourth overall in school history. Bolding finished second in the league with a team-leading 141 blocks. Her average of 1.32 blocks per set finished 30th in the nation, leading to All-Big 12 Second Team and AVCA All-Midwest Region Honorable Mention honors, according to Kansas State athletics.

Carter, the former Big 12 Freshman of the Year, she has 15 career double-doubles alongside 13 outings with 20 or more kills which ranks sixth in the career leaderboard. Her current career average of 3.70 kills per set is third in K-State history during the rally-scoring era.

The ‘Cats open the season Aug. 25 at the Hotel Vance Rose City Showdown hosted by Portland State at Viking Pavilion. Their home opener is Sept. 1 against Omaha which will be in the new Morgan Arena.

As a team, K-State was picked eighth in the preseason poll.

For the Jayhawks, setter and Seaman grad Camryn Turner was also selected to the All-Big 12 Preseason team. Turner was selected to the All Big-12 Second Team and was a Midwest All-Region Honorable Mention last season.

In her sophomore campaign, she played in 111 sets, led the Jayhawks with 1,025 assists, recorded 23 service aces which was second on the team and Turner was also second on the team in digs with 287.

Kansas begins the season on the road with back-to-back matches against Texas Tech Sept. 22 and 23 and they’ll have its home opener Sept. 29 against Houston.

