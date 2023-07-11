5-year review may create changes for Kansas’ endangered species list

PRATT, Kan. (WIBW) - A 5-year review of the Sunflower State’s endangered, threatened and in need of care species lists may soon see new changes.

The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks says that it will conduct a 5-year review of the endangered species, threatened species and species in need of conservation in the Sunflower State.

Officials noted that endangered is the highest priority of the three categories while species on the SINC list have been known to require conservation measures to prevent them from becoming either threatened or endangered. The review is required by the Kansas Nongame and Endangered Species Conservation Act of 1975.

KDWP indicated that anyone can petition to propose an addition, deletion or modification to the current lists as long as they provide pertinent scientific information required within the petition forms.

Officials said they rely on the Threatened and Endangered Species Task Committee to help with the review process. The committee is made up of seven members who represent various disciplines, including state and federal employees as well as universities.

KDWP said species experts will be consulted and all available data will be evaluated d during the full review. The recommendations and amendments are required to be published in the Kansas Register for public comment for at least 90 days. After a full review has been completed, the committee makes recommendations while changes to the list are required to be approved by the KDWP Commission during a public hearing.

According to officials, at the last 5-year review - completed in 2019 - the Arkansas darter was removed from the threatened list and added to the SINC list. The Wabash pigtoe mussel was also removed from the SINC list while the cylindrical papershell mussell was added to the endangered list.

Currently, KDWP said the Kansas endangered list includes 11 invertebrates, 5 fish, 2 amphibians, 2 birds and two mammals. The threatened list includes 6 invertebrates, 10 fish, 6 amphibians, 3 reptiles, 1 turtle, 2 birds and 1 mammal. Lastly, the SINC list includes 82 separate species.

A recent survey has found that the conservation of threatened and endangered wildlife remains an important topic among Kansans. Around 94% of residents agreed that the KDWP should continue to identify and protect habitats needed for threatened and endangered species. It also found 84% of residents agree that threatened or endangered wildlife in Kansas may be abundant, but should still be protected.

Officials noted that petitions are required to be received by Oct. 5 to be considered for the current 5-year review.

