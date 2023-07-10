Weekend traffic stop leads to Topeka motorcycle driver’s arrest

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A weekend traffic stop led officials to discover a motorcycle driver with warrants out for his arrest as well as drugs and a firearm in his possession.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 4 a.m. on Saturday, July 8, officials on patrol saw a motorcycle driver commit a traffic violation in the 400 block of SE Chandler St.

Officials said they stopped the driver, who incorrectly identified himself. He was later identified as Brandon P. McFall, 31, of Topeka.

During the stop, TPD said it also found illegal drugs and a firearm in McFall’s possession and he had multiple warrants for his arrest. He was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:

Distribution, possession with intent to distribute drug paraphernalia

Distribution of certain stimulants

Criminal possession of a weapon by a felon

Possession of marijuana

Interference with law enforcement

Operating a vehicle without registration or with an expired tag

Three counts of vehicle liability insurance required

Operating a vehicle without a valid license

Improper parking

Failure to wear a seatbelt

Two counts of driving while license suspended

Improper stop lamp or turn signal

Topeka bench warrants

As of Monday, McFall remains behind bars on a $25,000 bond for the traffic stop case, two $500 bonds for separate warrants and a $1,640 bond for his last warrant. He has a court appearance set for a 4 p.m. on Sept. 21 for the traffic stop case and 8 a.m. on Sept. 5 for the warrants.

