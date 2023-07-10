Washburn kicks off STEM summer camp with solar cars, safety helmets

The Kansas Department of Transportation funds a camp at Washburn University each summer...
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn’s STEM Summer camp kicked off this week.

The Kansas Department of Transportation funds a camp at Washburn University each summer dedicated to science, technology, engineering, and math. This summer’s camp Monday with students building solar cars.

The hope is for at least some of the campers to gain an interest in potential in-demand careers utilizing those fields.

“We want them to consider STEM careers as an option,” Camp coordinator Gary graves said. “That doesn’t have to be an engineer, it could be anything in the STEM field.”

The camp runs through Friday, with a slate of engineering exercises planned throughout. Students will experiment with bike helmets, popsicle stick bridges, and much more. You can find more about Washburn summer camps here.

