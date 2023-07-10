UCare funds health screenings for victims of site of Wichita chemical leak

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A health plan looking to make expansions in the Sunflower State has donated money to fund health screenings for the victims of a chemical leak in Wichita that happened nearly 30 years ago.

UCare, a leading nonprofit health plan, announced on Friday, July 7, that it will donate $200,000 to test blood and urine samples in an effort to monitor the liver and kidney function of those exposed to the 29th and Grove Contamination site in Wichita. The donation will also cover screens for different types of cancers.

UCare noted that the screenings by GraceMed Health Clinic will test for trichloroethylene, a chemical that causes liver cancer.

Officials indicated that the donation is part of UCare’s expansion plans for the Sunflower State, led by former Kansas Medicaid Director Jon Hamdorf. He is committed to providing local solutions for local needs and has met with more than 50 community-based organizations throughout the state already.

UCare said the $14 million final cleanup plan required by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment does not cover health screenings.

Officials noted that the contamination traces back to a chemical leak at the Union Pacific rail yard about three decades ago.

