Two Kansas City area women arrested on felony charges

JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Two Kansas City area women were arrested July 8 on felony charges.

According to Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse, around 4 p.m. a Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputy saw a red Ford Focus turn into an address east of 75 Highway on 134th Road. The deputy believed the driver was suspicious.

Deputies then contacted the driver and the occupants of the vehicle. A Jackson County Sheriff K-9 alerted officers to the presence of illegal drugs in the vehicle.

The driver Alisha Dawn Swinger, 36, of Independence, Mo. was arrested on the following felony charges:

Felony contributing to a childs misconduct

Possession of a hallucinogenic drug

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Making false information

Criminal trespass

Driving while suspended

No insurance

A passenger Tanisha Laine Flournoy, 38, of Kansas City, Kan. was charged with the following:

Possession of methamphetamine

Felony interference with law enforcement

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Possession of a hallucinogenic drug.

The Hoyt Police Department assisted with the incident.

