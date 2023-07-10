Two Kansas City area women arrested on felony charges

Left, Alisha Dawn Swiger, 36, of Independence, Mo.. Right, Tanisha Liane Flournoy, 38, of Kansas City, Kan.(Jackson Co. Sheriff's Office)
Left, Alisha Dawn Swiger, 36, of Independence, Mo.. Right, Tanisha Liane Flournoy, 38, of Kansas City, Kan.(Jackson Co. Sheriff's Office)
By RobyLane Kelley
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 7:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Two Kansas City area women were arrested July 8 on felony charges.

According to Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse, around 4 p.m. a Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputy saw a red Ford Focus turn into an address east of 75 Highway on 134th Road. The deputy believed the driver was suspicious.

Deputies then contacted the driver and the occupants of the vehicle. A Jackson County Sheriff K-9 alerted officers to the presence of illegal drugs in the vehicle.

The driver Alisha Dawn Swinger, 36, of Independence, Mo. was arrested on the following felony charges:

  • Felony contributing to a childs misconduct
  • Possession of a hallucinogenic drug
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Making false information
  • Criminal trespass
  • Driving while suspended
  • No insurance

A passenger Tanisha Laine Flournoy, 38, of Kansas City, Kan. was charged with the following:

  • Possession of methamphetamine
  • Felony interference with law enforcement
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Possession of a hallucinogenic drug.

The Hoyt Police Department assisted with the incident.

