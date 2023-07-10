TRM responds to concerns over employee’s past felony conviction

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Rescue Mission is reassuring people its facilities are safe, amid concerns expressed on social media about one of its staff members.

TRM Executive Director LaManda Broyles did not identify the staff member in a statement posted to the organization’s Facebook account Sunday evening which acknowledged concerns over an employee who “previously pled guilty to a felony crime.” However, the social media posts centered on Hope Center Director Rachel Flenniken. The Hope Center is TRM’s shelter for women and children.

Flenniken pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in June 2016 to one count of conspiracy and two counts of using an interstate facility to further prostitution. In her plea, she admitted working for a man who ran a Topeka prostitution business with as many as 20 women involved. She said she arranged for the women’s travel, tracked their meetings with clients and collected money.

According to federal court records, she was credited with two weeks of time served when she was arrested, and placed on three years of supervised released.

In her statement, Broyles said TRM could not specifically comment on any individual staff member. She said the organization’s staff and volunteers include people from a variety of backgrounds and life experiences.

“Some of these experiences include being formerly homeless, having suffered from addictions, or formerly incarerated,” Broyles stated. “As these individuals have experienced significant life changes through a genuine encounter with God and have benefited from dedicated mentors in their lives, they bring a unique and often times important aspect to helping others who are currently suffering from the devastating effects of the aforementioned with empathy, direction and hope.”

Broyles said any prospective staff member who supervises or works directly with vulnerable individuals is vetted through extensive interviews, reference checks, background checks, and close supervision.

“One of the main objectives of the ministry is to provide a safe and stable environment for each and every individual receiving services, volunteering, or employed at TRM,” Broyles said.

Full Statement from TRM

















