TPD Officer remains on leave following collision that led to DUI arrest

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One officer with the Topeka Police Department remains on administrative leave following a collision that led to his DUI arrest.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office tells 13 NEWS that just before 2 p.m. on Wednesday, July 5, emergency crews were called to the area of SW 29th and SW Wanamaker Rd. with reports of a non-injury collision.

When officials arrived, they said they found one driver, Samuel A. Cartmill, 39, of Auburn, had been involved in the incident and was allegedly impaired.

Cartmill has been identified as an officer with the Topeka Police Department. As of Monday, TPD said he remains on administrative leave pending the results of an internal investigation.

“Samuel Cartmill is currently employed with the City of Topeka as a Topeka Police Officer,” a spokesperson for the Department told 13 NEWS. “We are aware of Cartmill’s off-duty arrest by the Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office.”

As TPD has dubbed the matter personal, officials said no further information would be released.

Cartmill was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:

Driving under the influence

Improper driving on a landed roadway

Failure to yield to approaching vehicle when turning left

As of Monday, Cartmill no longer remains behind bars as his $1,000 bond has been posted. He has a court appearance set for 9 a.m. on Sept. 25.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.