Topekans to see changes to Topeka Metro services, schedules, routes

Topekans will see some changes to services offered and routes taken by the Topeka Metro busses following approval by the board.
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topekans will see some changes to services offered and routes taken by the Topeka Metro busses following approval by the board.

The Topeka Metro Board says that on Friday, July 7, the directors held a special meeting at the Topeka & Shawnee Co. Public Library to vote on proposed changes to service. These changes were approved following public meetings held in June and public comments that were accepted through July 7 were considered.

“We monitor service on all the routes and continually share this information with the board,” said General Manager Bob Nugent. “They are aware of what is happening within the system. These proposed changes are the result of both poor route performance and our ongoing issues with recruiting and maintaining an adequate workforce.”

The board voted to pass the following changes, which are set to take effect on Sept. 3:

  • #3 East 6th St. Route - service on Rice Rd. will be eliminated
  • #12 Huntoon Route - half-hour peak service will be eliminated and the route will go to hourly service all day
  • #17 W. 17th Route - half-hour peak service will be eliminated and the route will go to hourly service all day
  • Time points - various stops will see new time point adjustments on all routes

For more information about the new changes, click HERE.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Henry “Hank” Mills Booth, a Lawrence native and voice of the Jayhawks, passed away on Friday,...
Jayhawks around the nation mourn passing of Hank Booth after short illness
Topeka Police Department
Topeka man arrested following shooting incident
Emerald Ash Borer
Landowners warned as invasive beetle species spotted in Shawnee Co. trees
Left, Alisha Dawn Swiger, 36, of Independence, Mo.. Right, Tanisha Liane Flournoy, 38, of...
Two Kansas City area women arrested on felony charges
Fire crews are battling a large house fire that could be seen from miles away East of 69th St.
Crews battle large house fire East of 69th St.

Latest News

FILE
Topeka road slated for month-long sewer replacement project
John Reinecke
Topeka man arrested following alleged abuse of child he knew
FILE
Kansas Children’s Discovery Center receives part of $8.1 million grant
Samuel Cartmill
TPD Officer remains on leave following collision that led to DUI arrest
Mo. woman arrested after open alcohol, meth found during traffic stop