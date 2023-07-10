Topekans to see changes to Topeka Metro services, schedules, routes

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topekans will see some changes to services offered and routes taken by the Topeka Metro busses following approval by the board.

The Topeka Metro Board says that on Friday, July 7, the directors held a special meeting at the Topeka & Shawnee Co. Public Library to vote on proposed changes to service. These changes were approved following public meetings held in June and public comments that were accepted through July 7 were considered.

“We monitor service on all the routes and continually share this information with the board,” said General Manager Bob Nugent. “They are aware of what is happening within the system. These proposed changes are the result of both poor route performance and our ongoing issues with recruiting and maintaining an adequate workforce.”

The board voted to pass the following changes, which are set to take effect on Sept. 3:

#3 East 6th St. Route - service on Rice Rd. will be eliminated

#12 Huntoon Route - half-hour peak service will be eliminated and the route will go to hourly service all day

#17 W. 17th Route - half-hour peak service will be eliminated and the route will go to hourly service all day

Time points - various stops will see new time point adjustments on all routes

