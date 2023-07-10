Topeka road slated for month-long sewer replacement project

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One road near downtown Topeka is slated for a sewer replacement project that will last for more than a month.

Officials with the City of Topeka say that on Wednesday, July 12, crews will begin work on a sewer replacement project on SW Greenwood Ave.

Crews noted that the work is expected to create delays in the area of SW Greenwood Ave. and SW Willow, as well as Greenwood and SW 3rd.

Crews indicated that work will exclusively take place on the west side of Greenwood Ave.

Officials noted that work is expected to take about a month and a half to complete.

