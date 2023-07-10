Topeka man arrested following alleged abuse of child he knew

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars after he allegedly beat a child between the ages of 6 and 18 over the weekend.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 9 p.m. on Sunday, July 9, officials were made aware of an individual who allegedly abused a child.

Officials said a resulting investigation found that John D. Reinecke, 41, of Topeka had allegedly beaten a child that he knew between the ages of 6 and 18.

TPD said Reinecke was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on abuse of a child - knowingly torturing, cruelly beating, striking, kicking or beating a child between the ages of 6 and 18.

As of Monday, Reinecke remains behind bars with no bond listed and no court appearance set.

Officials did not release information regarding the extent of the child’s injuries.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.