Topeka man arrested following alleged abuse of child he knew

John Reinecke
John Reinecke(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 1:18 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars after he allegedly beat a child between the ages of 6 and 18 over the weekend.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 9 p.m. on Sunday, July 9, officials were made aware of an individual who allegedly abused a child.

Officials said a resulting investigation found that John D. Reinecke, 41, of Topeka had allegedly beaten a child that he knew between the ages of 6 and 18.

TPD said Reinecke was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on abuse of a child - knowingly torturing, cruelly beating, striking, kicking or beating a child between the ages of 6 and 18.

As of Monday, Reinecke remains behind bars with no bond listed and no court appearance set.

Officials did not release information regarding the extent of the child’s injuries.

