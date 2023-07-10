Topeka man arrested after drugs found during traffic stop

Jay D. Hasty, 42, of Topeka, is in custody and facing multiple charges, including drug...
Jay D. Hasty, 42, of Topeka, is in custody and facing multiple charges, including drug possession and unlawful vehicle registration violations.(MGN)
By Jerick Tafoya
Updated: 20 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Authorities arrested a Topeka man after illegal drugs were discovered during a traffic stop.

Shawnee County Sheriff Brian Hill announced Monday that 42-year-old Jay D. Hasty of Topeka is in custody and facing multiple charges.

On the morning of July 8, a Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office deputy conducted a traffic stop on a blue 1994 Ford F-150 in the 1900 block of NE Madison Street with a license plate that was expired, and that did not belong to that vehicle.

During the investigation, the deputy discovered that the driver had a warrant for his arrest and located illegal narcotics.

Authorities booked Hasty into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for the following charges:

  • Possession of methamphetamine
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Unlawful vehicle registration violations

This incident is still under investigation.

