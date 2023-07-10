Topeka man arrested after drugs found during traffic stop

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Authorities arrested a Topeka man after illegal drugs were discovered during a traffic stop.

Shawnee County Sheriff Brian Hill announced Monday that 42-year-old Jay D. Hasty of Topeka is in custody and facing multiple charges.

On the morning of July 8, a Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office deputy conducted a traffic stop on a blue 1994 Ford F-150 in the 1900 block of NE Madison Street with a license plate that was expired, and that did not belong to that vehicle.

During the investigation, the deputy discovered that the driver had a warrant for his arrest and located illegal narcotics.

Authorities booked Hasty into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for the following charges:

Possession of methamphetamine

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Unlawful vehicle registration violations

This incident is still under investigation.

