Topeka Golf Association hosts 2023 City Stroke Play

By Katie Maher
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 8:42 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Golf Association hosted the 2023 City Stroke Play tournament at the Topeka Country Club this weekend, and a familiar face won it all.

Hayden and Washburn golf alum Brian Walker came into the final round on Sunday with the lead, and he managed to hold onto it to secure the trophy. He shot a 73 on Sunday to clinch the win.

“It’s been a long time since I won, so I’m happy to be on top again,” Walker said.

Having the upper hand put a little bit of pressure on the Topeka native, but it worked out to his advantage.

”It’s pressure, but it’s also nice because you got a couple shots for cushion. But you don’t wanna be the guy that blows the lead, but it’s just nice having a couple extra strokes ahead of everybody,” he said. “Just gotta keep it steady and stay on top.”

Jason Buessing placed 2nd, and Hayden Beck landed in 3rd.

