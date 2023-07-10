Topeka Fire Department Citizens Academy returns after brief hiatus

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Applications for the Topeka Fire Department’s Citizens Academy have now opened as the event returns following a brief hiatus.

The Topeka Fire Department announced on Monday, July 10, that it has opened applications for its Citizen’s Academy following a brief hiatus. Members of the community will explore the services the department offers and increase fire safety and awareness.

TFD noted that classes will be held on Thursday evenings between 6 and 8 p.m. and are set to begin on Sept. 14 and run through Oct. 12. Classes are scheduled at the same time as TPD Citizen’s Academy classes, which are set to run between 6 and 9 p.m. from Aug. 24 through Nov. 9.

Officials indicated that those who complete the course will graduate with a certificate of attendance and will have the chance to stay connected with TFD through volunteer opportunities.

TFD said those who attend the academy will experience company operations, CPR and first aid training, fire prevention and home escape planning, fire extinguisher training, an extrication demo and more. Participants will also learn about the department and how personnel keep the city safe.

Lastly, those who attend have been promised a meet and greet with leadership, a tour of a fire station and will get their hands on a fire hose.

“I’m excited to be starting the Citizen’s Academy back up after a brief break,” said Fire Chief Randy Phillips. “This is a great opportunity for members of the community to be proactive about their safety and learn about how they can collaborate with the fire department to prevent fires and be prepared for emergencies in their own lives.”

If interested in attending the TFD Citizen’s Academy, Topekans should click HERE to apply. Participants are required to be 18 or older.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.