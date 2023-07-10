As temperatures increase Topekans reminded of law regarding children, animals

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As temperatures around the Capital City continue to increase, officials have reminded Topekans that it is against the law to keep children and animals in hot cars.

The Topeka Police Department says on Monday, July 10, that with temperatures expected to continue to increase, residents should not forget about children or pets left inside their vehicles.

TPD reminded Topekans that it is illegal to leave an animal in a vehicle for more than 5 minutes when the temperature is recorded at 80 degrees or higher. If it is 100 degrees outside, it only takes minutes for the inside of a vehicle to reach 116 degrees - even with the windows cracked.

Officials have urged residents that if they see a child or an animal alone in a hot vehicle, to report it to dispatch at 785-368-9200 or call 911.

