Survey opens to gather thoughts on Oakland-Billard Park Aquatic Facility
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 2:04 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials have opened a survey to gather feedback on a proposed aquatic facility in Topeka’s Oakland neighborhood.
On Monday, July 10, Shawnee County Parks + Recreation took to Facebook in an attempt to gather feedback on an aquatic facility that has been proposed to go in near the Oakland-Billard Community Center.
Officials said a survey to collect thoughts about the proposal has opened. Proposal options include a pool upgrade and a new splash pad.
