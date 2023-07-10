Survey opens to gather thoughts on Oakland-Billard Park Aquatic Facility

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials have opened a survey to gather feedback on a proposed aquatic facility in Topeka’s Oakland neighborhood.

On Monday, July 10, Shawnee County Parks + Recreation took to Facebook in an attempt to gather feedback on an aquatic facility that has been proposed to go in near the Oakland-Billard Community Center.

Officials said a survey to collect thoughts about the proposal has opened. Proposal options include a pool upgrade and a new splash pad.

