Supreme Court settles Brown Co. property dispute in favor of Senator’s family

BROWN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A property dispute in Brown Co. has been settled in favor of a State Senator and his family after the Kansas Supreme Court found the wrong exclusivity test had been run.

The Kansas Supreme Court says that in the matter of Appeal No. 123,823: Dennis D. Pyle and Jennifer J. Pyle v. James N. Gall Jr., Individually and as Trustee of the James N. Gall Family Trust, it reversed a Court of Appeals decision. It also affirmed the finding of the Brown Co. District court that the Pyles acquired a prescriptive easement across part of the Galls’ land.

On review, court records indicated that the Supreme Court found the Court of Appeals had applied an incorrect test for the exclusive use of the land. Justices clarified that, while both prescriptive easements and adverse possession require exclusive use, the tests for both are vastly different.

According to Kansas real estate law, a prescriptive easement may be proven by showing the land the easement has been claimed on has been used openly, notoriously and exclusively either under a belief of ownership for at least 15 years or true ownership. Meanwhile, state law has described adverse possession as the legal concept of continuously trespassing on someone’s property to make it your own.

The Court indicated those who assert a prescriptive easement can be granted exclusivity if the landowner fails to prevent them from using the land for a particular purpose.

With the correct test for exclusivity, the Supreme Court said it held the Pyles had acquired a prescriptive easement over the property in question. It also held the Court of Appeals did not mistakenly substitute its findings of fact for those of the district court.

Finally, the Court said it did not consider whether the Pyles sufficiently showed their use of the land was adverse as the Galls failed to preserve that issue for review.

Dennis Pyle (I-Hiawatha) was elected State Senator of the First District. He has served in the Senate since 2005. He was also a State Representative in the House between 2001 and 2002. He also ran an unsuccessful bid for Kansas Governor in the most recent election.

