Supreme Court settles Brown Co. property dispute in favor of Senator’s family

FILE - Kansas state Sen. Dennis Pyle, R-Hiawatha, holds up a trash can declaring he deposited a...
FILE - Kansas state Sen. Dennis Pyle, R-Hiawatha, holds up a trash can declaring he deposited a package of "stink bait" in the trash can at his Senate desk on May 27, 2015 in Topeka, Kan. Pyle protested a tax bill before seven years ago by showing fellow Kansas state senators a jar of catfish stink bait. In a redistricting fight earlier this year, he compared the Senate president to Gollum, the troll-like character obsessed with a ring of power in “The Lord of the Rings" saga.((Thad Allton/The Topeka Capital-Journal via AP, File))
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 7:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROWN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A property dispute in Brown Co. has been settled in favor of a State Senator and his family after the Kansas Supreme Court found the wrong exclusivity test had been run.

The Kansas Supreme Court says that in the matter of Appeal No. 123,823: Dennis D. Pyle and Jennifer J. Pyle v. James N. Gall Jr., Individually and as Trustee of the James N. Gall Family Trust, it reversed a Court of Appeals decision. It also affirmed the finding of the Brown Co. District court that the Pyles acquired a prescriptive easement across part of the Galls’ land.

On review, court records indicated that the Supreme Court found the Court of Appeals had applied an incorrect test for the exclusive use of the land. Justices clarified that, while both prescriptive easements and adverse possession require exclusive use, the tests for both are vastly different.

According to Kansas real estate law, a prescriptive easement may be proven by showing the land the easement has been claimed on has been used openly, notoriously and exclusively either under a belief of ownership for at least 15 years or true ownership. Meanwhile, state law has described adverse possession as the legal concept of continuously trespassing on someone’s property to make it your own.

The Court indicated those who assert a prescriptive easement can be granted exclusivity if the landowner fails to prevent them from using the land for a particular purpose.

With the correct test for exclusivity, the Supreme Court said it held the Pyles had acquired a prescriptive easement over the property in question. It also held the Court of Appeals did not mistakenly substitute its findings of fact for those of the district court.

Finally, the Court said it did not consider whether the Pyles sufficiently showed their use of the land was adverse as the Galls failed to preserve that issue for review.

Dennis Pyle (I-Hiawatha) was elected State Senator of the First District. He has served in the Senate since 2005. He was also a State Representative in the House between 2001 and 2002. He also ran an unsuccessful bid for Kansas Governor in the most recent election.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Henry “Hank” Mills Booth, a Lawrence native and voice of the Jayhawks, passed away on Friday,...
Jayhawks around the nation mourn passing of Hank Booth after short illness
Topeka Police Department
Topeka man arrested following shooting incident
Emerald Ash Borer
Landowners warned as invasive beetle species spotted in Shawnee Co. trees
Fire crews are battling a large house fire that could be seen from miles away East of 69th St.
Crews battle large house fire East of 69th St.
FILE
Man dies after hit by teen’s SUV along North-Central Kansas road

Latest News

FILE
Avoid the Area: Closures expected on road north of Topeka
FILE
Topeka Fire Department Citizens Academy returns after brief hiatus
FILE
As temperatures increase Topekans reminded of law regarding children, animals
FILE
Kansas cities among least stressed in the nation according to new report