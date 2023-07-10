Storied WWII aircraft offers tours, flights at Combat air Museum

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A historic aircraft pivotal in World War II landed in the Sunflower State Monday.

The Combat Air Museum welcomed “That’s All, Brother,” a Douglas C-47, to its exhibit. The plane led the primary airborne one the eve of the invasion of Normandy, leading over 800 other planes to the battle.

The aircraft was fully restored in 2015 and now makes its way across the country. Visitors at the museum have the chance to tour and even fly in the C-47 through Thursday.

“It’s a chance to tell the story of World War II to people who weren’t around at that time,” Museum Director Kevin Drewelow said. “We have the time here to teach maybe more than most schoolteachers have during the school year, so we’re happy to enhance and maybe tell stories that aren’t always taught in schools.”

Tours cost $10 for adults, $5 for children under 12. You can also pay $20 for a family of up to five. Tours are free for WWII and Korean veterans, as well as active, uniformed military members.

You can also take a flight for $275.

You can learn more about That’s All, Brother and its storied career here.

