Single lane of northbound I-35 reopened following overnight crash

By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 6:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OSAGE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A single lane of northbound I-35 remains open in Osage County after a crash shut both lanes down for about an hour and a half.

The Osage County Sheriff’s Office says that around 11 p.m. on Sunday, July 9, emergency crews shut down the northbound lanes of I-35 near mile marker 164.

Officials indicated that emergency crews were working to clear a severe accident in the area. Drivers were urged to use alternative routes.

Around 12:35 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office said a single northbound lane had been reopened. Drivers had still been urged to use caution while in the area.

As of 6 a.m. on Monday, officials had not released further information.

