Shawnee Co. DA joins effort to support young victims, witnesses

Shawnee Co. DA Mike Kagay is taking part in the LifeHouse Child Advocacy Center's Heroes campaign.
Shawnee Co. DA Mike Kagay is taking part in the LifeHouse Child Advocacy Center's Heroes campaign.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crime victims fall across the age spectrum. Ensuring the youngest among them feels supported in seeking justice requires special skills.

Shawnee Co. District Attorney Mike Kagay says he sees this firsthand, which is why he is joining a fundraising effort for LifeHouse Child Advocacy Center.

Kagay spoke about the LifeHouse “Heroes” campaign during a visit to Eye on NE Kansas.

LifeHouse works with child victims of sexual or physical abuse, as well as children who witness violent crimes. The goal is to reduce the trauma they might experience from having to go through multiple interviews with various entities involved in an investigation. LifeHouse brings all those parties together at once - from law enforcement and medical teams, to child protection services, prosecutors and advocates.

You can donate to the cause and find out more at https://www.lifehousecac.com/index.html.

Kagay will be raising money from 11 am to 1 pm Wednesday, July 12 by taking on water balloons in exchange for donations. The event will be held at Evergy Plaza, during the weekly Live at Lunch concert.

13 NEWS This Morning co-anchor Jared Broyles also is part of the campaign. Donate to his efforts - and find all the LifeHouse Heroes - here.

