Royals draft high school catcher out of Texas at 8th overall

KANSAS CITY, MO. (WIBW) - The Kansas City Royals drafted Texas high school product Blake Mitchell with the 8th overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft on Sunday.

Mitchell, hailing from Sinton, TX, is the back-to-back Texas Gatorade Player of the Year, and even though he is a catcher, he is described as a player who can do it all.

The catcher was committed to LSU, but after he was drafted head coach Jay Johnson said he’s not surprised that he won’t be getting him to Baton Rouge.

The 18 year old played for the USA Junior Team in the past two summers, winning gold at the 18 and under World Cup. He pitched 2 2/3 scoreless innings against Taiwan in September, 2022.

Pitching-wise, he’s reached 97 mph, and is a power-hitter. Coach Johnson said he’s got the best squat of any catcher he’s ever seen.

In his final season of high school ball, he hit .452 with 41 RBIs and an OPS of 1.497.

