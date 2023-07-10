One seriously injured following collision with semi-trailer on I-70

LINCOLN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - One man was seriously injured after his vehicle collided with the trailer of a semi-truck along westbound I-70 over the weekend.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 8:25 p.m. on Sunday, July 9, emergency crews were called to the area of westbound I-70 and 90th Rd. with reports of a two-vehicle crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2022 Mitsubishi Mirage driven by Cardell J. Richardson, 34, of Hammond, La., and a 2022 Volvo semi-truck driven by Marcin Zalewkski, 48, of Azle, Texas, had both been headed west on the interstate.

KHP said Richardson’s Mitsubishi then collided with the back of Zalewski’s trailer.

Officials indicated that Richardson was taken to Salina Regional Health Center with suspected serious injuries. One child was also present in the vehicle at the time, however, no information about their identity or injuries has been released.

KHP noted that Zalewski escaped the crash without injury. Both drivers were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.