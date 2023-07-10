One of first female firefighters in Lawrence history honored with dedicated room

Retired LDCFM Cpt. Lexie Engleman is honored with her own dedicated training room on July 10, 2023.(Lawrence-Douglas Co. Fire Medical)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - One of the first female firefighters in the history of the City of Lawrence has now been honored with her very own dedicated training room.

Lawrence-Douglas Co. Fire Medical announced on Monday, July 10, that it has dedicated a training room in Station 1 to one of the first female firefighters in department history. A wall plaque in honor of retired Captain Lexie Engleman will be hung in the room.

Officials noted that Cpt. Engleman joined the Lawrence Fire Department in 1981 where she became one of the first female firefighters in the city’s history. She served the department for nearly three decades until her December 2010 retirement.

LDCFM indicated that Cpt. Engleman retired at the age of 60. Before she joined the services, she enjoyed a career in education, coaching and teaching as an educator in both Abilene and Linwood. She also taught classes at the University of Kansas as she worked towards her master’s degree in education.

