One dead, another seriously injured after wrong-way crash on I-70

GOVE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - One man is dead and another woman was seriously injured after officials were called to a wrong-way crash on Interstate 70 in Western Kansas.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 10:10 a.m. on Sunday, July 9, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 97 on westbound I-70 - about 3 miles east of K-23 Highway in Gove Co. - with reports of a 2-vehicle crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2012 Chevrolet Impala driven by James D. Ashbaugh, 68, of Park, had been headed east on I-70. For an unknown reason, the sedan crossed the center median and began to head east in the westbound lanes.

KHP said a 2023 BMW X7 Series driven by Jennifer L. Danker, 51, of Mission Hills, had been attempting to exit an I-70 rest area at the same time. The Impala hit Danker’s BMW which forced both vehicles to crash into the field north of the interstate and east of the rest area.

Officials said Ashbaugh was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the incident.

KHP indicated that three minors were also present in Danker’s vehicle, however, no information about their injuries has been released. Danker was sent to Gove Co. Medical Center with suspected serious injuries. She was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.