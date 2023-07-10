One dead, another seriously injured after wrong-way crash on I-70

FILE
FILE(Pixabay)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 6:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOVE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - One man is dead and another woman was seriously injured after officials were called to a wrong-way crash on Interstate 70 in Western Kansas.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 10:10 a.m. on Sunday, July 9, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 97 on westbound I-70 - about 3 miles east of K-23 Highway in Gove Co. - with reports of a 2-vehicle crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2012 Chevrolet Impala driven by James D. Ashbaugh, 68, of Park, had been headed east on I-70. For an unknown reason, the sedan crossed the center median and began to head east in the westbound lanes.

KHP said a 2023 BMW X7 Series driven by Jennifer L. Danker, 51, of Mission Hills, had been attempting to exit an I-70 rest area at the same time. The Impala hit Danker’s BMW which forced both vehicles to crash into the field north of the interstate and east of the rest area.

Officials said Ashbaugh was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the incident.

KHP indicated that three minors were also present in Danker’s vehicle, however, no information about their injuries has been released. Danker was sent to Gove Co. Medical Center with suspected serious injuries. She was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Henry “Hank” Mills Booth, a Lawrence native and voice of the Jayhawks, passed away on Friday,...
Jayhawks around the nation mourn passing of Hank Booth after short illness
Topeka Police Department
Topeka man arrested following shooting incident
Emerald Ash Borer
Landowners warned as invasive beetle species spotted in Shawnee Co. trees
Fire crews are battling a large house fire that could be seen from miles away East of 69th St.
Crews battle large house fire East of 69th St.
FILE
Man dies after hit by teen’s SUV along North-Central Kansas road

Latest News

FILE
Game Wardens make 2 BUI arrests over Fourth of July weekend
FILE
One seriously injured following collision with semi-trailer on I-70
FILE
Single lane of northbound I-35 reopened following overnight crash
Heating up to begin the week