Ohio man hospitalized following tractor trailer accident on I-35

By Jerick Tafoya
Updated: 32 minutes ago
OSAGE COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - An Ohio man was hospitalized following a tractor-trailer accident.

On July 9 at 10:37 pm, the Osage County Sheriff’s Office received reports of an accident near milepost 164 on I-35.

Osage County Sheriff’s Deputies, Osage County Fire District #3 – Melvern, Waverly Fire, and Osage County EMS responded to the scene.

Upon arrival, officials discovered that a tractor-trailer had lost control for an unknown reason and rolled over onto its side — completely blocking both northbound lanes.

Officials said the driver, Ismael Rage, 56, of Columbus, OH, was transported to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.

The I-35 northbound lanes at milepost 164 were closed until approximately 1:38 am Monday morning.

