Monday forecast: Heating up to begin the week

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The overall concern this week will be the numerous risks for storms (most of which will occur at night) and the heat that will be building back into the area through mid-week. Wednesday will be the day of focus both in that it will be the hottest day of the week but also (at least in the short term) the highest risk for severe weather late in the day into Wednesday night.

Taking Action:

As heat builds back into the area through mid-week, make sure you’re staying safe and following safe heat safety practices. Drink plenty of water, keep your pets in mind and adjust plans accordingly. Today will be the first day back in the 90s since the 4th of July so it’s been a while since we’ve had the type of heat we’ll be dealing with for most of the week.

Despite numerous rounds of storms this week, most of the rain will occur at night so no need to worry about canceling outdoor plans on any day at this time. With that said, storms can linger in the morning hours but also develop late in the afternoon on occasion so this weather pattern will have to be taken on a day by day basis for specific details. Keep checking back daily for updates.



Overall confidence is high of the weather pattern this week: Warming through mid-week with a gradual cooling trend to end the week and continuing into the weekend. With several chances for storms this week, most of the rain will be moving through at night but any lingering rain in the morning or any developing rain late in the day as well as cloud cover could impact any outdoor plans but also affect the forecast high temperatures. After today, the humidity will be a factor as well including the hottest day on Wednesday which could mean a heat index in some spots around 112°.

Normal High: 90/Normal Low: 69 (WIBW)

Today: Sunny. Highs in the low 90s. Winds S/SW 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Slight chance of storms mainly after midnight out toward north-central KS. Lows in the upper 60s-low 70s. Winds S around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Winds SW/S 5-10 mph. Heat indices in the upper 90s to as hot as 103°.

We’ll keep an eye on a storm chance mainly north of I-70 for Tuesday night with Wednesday heating up more in the mid-upper 90s. This will be our peak heat of the week with a gradual cooling trend to end the week. It’ll still be hot and humid so heat indices could still be in the triple digits especially Thursday but it’ll be relatively cooler compared to Wednesday.

With temperatures cooling down through the weekend into early next week, those will be the days to enjoy before temperatures are expected to heat back up by the 2nd half of next week.

Hail/wind risk with storms after midnight (SPC/WIBW)

Hail/wind risk mainly at night into the early morning hours (SPC/WIBW)

Hail/wind risk with storms late in the afternoon into Wednesday night (SPC/WIBW)

