Mo. woman arrested after open alcohol, meth found during traffic stop

FILE
FILE(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 9:37 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COUNCIL GROVE, Kan. (WIBW) - A Missouri woman was arrested over the weekend after officials in Council Grove found an open container of alcohol as well as methamphetamine in a vehicle she was in.

The Council Grove Police Department says that around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 9, officials stopped a vehicle in the 1000 block of E. Main St. in Council Grove for alleged traffic violations.

During the stop, CGPD said a probable cause search was conducted and methamphetamine as well as an open container of alcohol was found inside the vehicle.

Officials said one person in the vehicle, Lacy Michael, of Missouri, was arrested and booked into the Morris Co. Jail on:

  • Possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine
  • Transporting an Open Container
  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

As of Monday, Michael was no longer listed as in custody.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Henry “Hank” Mills Booth, a Lawrence native and voice of the Jayhawks, passed away on Friday,...
Jayhawks around the nation mourn passing of Hank Booth after short illness
Topeka Police Department
Topeka man arrested following shooting incident
Emerald Ash Borer
Landowners warned as invasive beetle species spotted in Shawnee Co. trees
Fire crews are battling a large house fire that could be seen from miles away East of 69th St.
Crews battle large house fire East of 69th St.
FILE
Man dies after hit by teen’s SUV along North-Central Kansas road

Latest News

FILE
K-State family creates new professorship in Feed Science
Retired LDCFM Cpt. Lexie Engleman is honored with her own dedicated training room on July 10,...
One of first female firefighters in Lawrence history honored with dedicated room
FILE
Kansas sees decrease in crime statewide according to 2022 report
FILE
Avoid the Area: Closures expected on road north of Topeka