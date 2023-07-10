Mo. woman arrested after open alcohol, meth found during traffic stop

COUNCIL GROVE, Kan. (WIBW) - A Missouri woman was arrested over the weekend after officials in Council Grove found an open container of alcohol as well as methamphetamine in a vehicle she was in.

The Council Grove Police Department says that around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 9, officials stopped a vehicle in the 1000 block of E. Main St. in Council Grove for alleged traffic violations.

During the stop, CGPD said a probable cause search was conducted and methamphetamine as well as an open container of alcohol was found inside the vehicle.

Officials said one person in the vehicle, Lacy Michael, of Missouri, was arrested and booked into the Morris Co. Jail on:

Possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine

Transporting an Open Container

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

As of Monday, Michael was no longer listed as in custody.

