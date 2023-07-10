Man who refused to leave Topeka business found to have arrest warrant

David R. Hutchinson
David R. Hutchinson(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 2:22 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man who refused to leave a Kwik Shop over the weekend was arrested after he was found to have a warrant out for his arrest.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, July 9, officials were called to the Kwik Shop at 1114 NW Topeka Blvd. with reports of an unwanted individual.

When officials arrived, they said the suspect involved was identified as David R. Hutchinson, 33, of Topeka. He was also found to have a warrant out for his arrest.

Hutchinson was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:

  • Aggravated burglary
  • Battery
  • Theft of less than $1,500 from a building
  • Aggravated assault - with intent to commit any felony

As of Monday, Hutchinson remains behind bars on a $25,000 bond. He has a court appearance set for 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 21.

