Local cathedral hosts blood drive during most needed time of year

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Summer is a busy time of year for people spending time with their friends and family. However, it is not so busy for the blood banks.

Donors were able to come to Grace Episcopal Cathedral to donate blood to save lives.

American Red Cross Account Manager, Susan Faler, said that summertime is when donations are needed most.

“Twenty-five percent of our blood comes from students,” said Faler. “Obviously when they are not in school were having a hard time making up that twenty-five percent. That’s why we offer a lot of different types of high school programs that they can do so that entices students to keep donating throughout the year.”

The Red Cross said O-negative blood is always crucial since it can be given to everyone. However, all blood types are needed.

Longtime donor, Brent Boles, said that if you are able, you need to donate.

“I have had family members who are in need of blood whether it be car accidents or other illnesses,” said Boles. “When you’re healthy I think it is something that we all should do to help others.”

The process of donating is simple and takes roughly and hour of your time.

First time donor, Elizabeth Massey, said that it is important for her to be able to help out the community.

“Just been wanting to do something else to give back to the community and I thought I would just give this a shot,” said Massey. “Now that I have done it once and gotten through it all, I think I will do this again.”

You are able to donate blood every six months.

