Late Night in the Phog set for October

Jayhawk fans, one of the biggest events is back to kick off the basketball season.

Kansas men’s basketball announced that Late Night in the Phog is set for Oct. 6 at Allen Fieldhouse.

Late Night in the Phog is set for October 6th





The 39th annual event features music by the KU pep band, routines from KU’s spirit squad and dance teams, crowd-engaging activities by both men’s and women’s basketball teams, video highlights from KU’s award-winning Rock Chalk Video department, coach and player introductions, scrimmages and much more.

Kansas athletics say more details will be announced at a later date.

