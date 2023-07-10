Kid Jam provides opportunity for children to build confidence by performing on stage

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kids got to showcase their unique creative abilities during Kid Jam Sunday at Doughboyz Pizzeria.

”We’ve had yo-yo’s and puppeteers and singers and joke tellers and whatever they wanna do. It’s all building confidence and getting them on stage,” said organizer Kyler Carpenter.

Carpenter said the event helps children develop valuable life skills.

“I didn’t realize all the things they were gonna get from it, but I think confidence is being built and stage presence. You’re gonna have to get up in front of people at some point in your life, either when you’re in high school or college with speech class or something. So just getting comfortable being in front of people.”

Mackinzy was one of the many performers at Sunday’s Kid Jam.

“I’m gonna sing three songs: “Until I Found Her,” “Impossible,” and “Only Love Can Hurt Like This.”

Mackinzy said she gets more comfortable each time she sets foot on stage.

“The first time I was really nervous, but once I started coming here a lot, I wasn’t nervous at all.”

Danielle Twemlow said it’s important for parents to provide kids with a constructive outlet to express themselves.

“This is a way to try something out that isn’t really necessarily investing in a brand new instrument or something of that sort, and giving them an opportunity to even tell jokes or to get out of their comfort zone and do a dance. So that’s really beneficial.”

Twemlow said her daughter embraced an uncomfortable situation by singing in front of a crowd and ended up conquering one of her fears.

“We noticed her blossom up on the stage and the very first time that she sang a song, as we were walking out, she just lit up and said ‘I can’t believe I did that, I can’t believe I did that,’ and she was so proud of herself.”

Eoin was another performer at Kid Jam who said he was excited to sing his favorite song, “I Wanna Rock,”

“The first time I heard it, I felt something right here. I just like Rock music, like Heavy Metal,” said Eoin.

Kid Jam is held 5:00 to 9:00 p.m. every Sunday until Labor Day.

