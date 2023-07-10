KDOT proposes requiring 2-person crews on trains, faces pushback from industry

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A proposed regulation from KDOT seeks to require railroads operating in Kansas to have a minimum of two-person crews on trains ‚but the call for a legal change is getting pushback. The proposed regulation would have a handful of exemptions for certain rail operations.

KDOT said the rule is needed for safety concerns and to reduce collisions. The agency also said having a second person helps with the response to emergencies like derailments. They also raise concerns about the growing length of trains and that a minimum two-person crew can better monitor what happens at the front and back of the train.

KDOT said that most trains in Kansas operate with two-person crews but some short-line rails run one-person crews.

“We’re trying to err on the side of safety,” said KDOT Staff Attorney Emily Brown.

After getting approval from Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach, KDOT is moving forward, supported by the union representing rail workers that says technology alone isn’t enough.

“We’re talking about hundreds of tons of nasty, nasty stuff going through your communities every single day,” said Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation Workers Kansas Chair Ty Dragoo. “They want to put that trust in this.”

Dragoo also said having two people on a crew means one person can exit the train in the event of a derailment or a collision. For many railroads, the two-person crew is already the standard.

The proposed regulation went before the Joint Committee of Rules and Regulations Monday. Some state lawmakers said the proposal should go through the legislature, not the agency’s administrative process and are asking for the KDOT to pull the proposal.

Members of the railroad industry said the proposal should be pulled, saying there are already safety measures in place. The industry has been pushing for one-person crews. The railroad industry has also said that the state hadn’t reached out to them about the proposed regulation. They said this should go through the federal government to create uniform regulations or in their contract negotiations with unions.

A public hearing will take place at 9 a.m. on Monday, July 17, at the Eisenhower State Office Building (ESOB), 700 SW Harrison Street, in Topeka. The hearing will be in Auditorium A on the fourth floor of ESOB. Oral comments may be limited to five minutes. Interested parties may also attend the hearing via Zoom and comment by registering at the following link: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_zYtFvfGTfCKFR6CtQqQJg.

