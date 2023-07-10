Kansas State’s Goodwin drafted by Toronto

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Wildcats are adding to the MLB pipeline with their latest draft pick.

Nick Goodwin was selected by the Toronto Blue Jays in the seventh round with the 214th pick.

This past season, Goodwin started all 59 games and hit .285 with 12 homeruns and 57 RBI and 13 stolen bases. He only struck out 37 times, 20 less from the previous year.

In his three seasons with the ‘Cats, Goodwin was a .273 life time hitter with 33 homeruns, 138 RBI and 33 stolen bases with a slugging percentage of .505. He was a All-Big 12 Honorable Mention three straight seasons while being named an All-American by Collegiate Baseball in 2021.

