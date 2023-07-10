Kansas sees decrease in crime statewide according to 2022 report

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The new KBI 2022 Crime Index Report shows that the Sunflower State has seen a decrease in both property and violent crimes.

On Monday, July 10, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation says it released its 2022 Kansas Crime Index Report which compiles crime statistics reported by state and local law enforcement agencies throughout the Sunflower State.

In 2022, the report found that violent crime decreased statewide by 4.3% from 2021. This shows a decline in each category of violent crime. A total of 12,849 violent crimes were reported that year in categories that include murder, rape, robbery, aggravated assault and battery.

Officials noted that violent crime in the state had been on a steady increase since 2014, however, it seems to have started to level off as violent crime offenses declined in 2021 and now again in 2022.

Despite the decline, officials said the number of violent crimes in 2022 remained 9.2% above the decade average. Violent crimes have also not returned to pre-pandemic levels.

In 2022, KBI said overall property crimes also declined by 10%. In Kansas, property offenses have steadily decreased since 2017. These offenses are assumed to be unreported to law enforcement.

This report does not include any crimes that have occurred after Jan. 1, 2023.

To read the whole 2022 Crime Index, click HERE.

