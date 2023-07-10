Kansas cities among least stressed in the nation according to new report

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Overland Park was found to be among the five least stressed cities in the nation according to a new report from WalletHub.

With 83% of Americans reporting they feel stressed due to inflation, personal finance website WalletHub.com announced on Monday, July 10, that it released its report on 2023′s Most & Least Stressed Cities in America.

In order to find which cities cope the best with stress, WalletHub said it compared more than 180 cities across 39 data points. The data sets ranged from average weekly work hours to unemployment rate to divorce and suicide rates.

The report ranked Kansas City as the 87th most stressed city in the nation with a total score of 42.58. It ranked 91st for work stress, 83rd for financial stress, 150th for family stress and 15th for health and safety stress. The higher the rank, the more stressed a state is.

Wichita ranked 104th overall with a total score of 40.68. It ranked 151st for work stress, 57th for financial stress, 151st for family stress and 52nd for health and safety stress.

Lastly, Overland Park ranked 179th overall with a total score of 27.83. It ranked 70th for work stress, 175th for financial stress, 176th for family stress and 174th for health and safety stress.

The report also found that Overland Park tied with Seattle for the fifth-highest median credit score. It also tied Pearl City, Hi., for the lowest poverty rate. Lastly, Overland Park was found to have the fourth-most affordable housing in the nation.

The report found that the least stressed cities include:

South Burlington, Vt. Fremont, Cali. Sioux Falls, S.D. Overland Park, Kan. Fargo, N.D.

Meanwhile, the most stressed cities include:

Cleveland, Ohio Detroit, Mich. Baltimore, Md. Birmingham, Ala. Philadelphia, Penn.

For more information or to see where other cities fall, click HERE.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.