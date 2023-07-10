Kansas Children’s Discovery Center receives part of $8.1 million grant

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Children’s Discovery Center in Topeka has received part of an $8.1 million grant to fix damaged concrete paneling around the building.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced on Monday, July 10, that the Kansas Department for Children and Families has dolled out $8.1 million in grants to the Kansas Children’s Discover Center and the Phillips Fundamental Learning Center.

Gov. Kelly noted that the funds are part of the first round of the $18 million available in the SPARK Community Capacity Grant which is focused on growing educational opportunities for children and families in the Sunflower State.

“Ensuring our youngest Kansans and their families have access to opportunities like those offered by Phillips Fundamental Learning Center and the Kansas Children’s Discovery Center is critical to their educational development and our state’s success,” Kelly said. “These grants continue our progress to help Kansas’ children learn, grow, and achieve.”

Kelly noted that the awardees of the remaining $9.9 million will be announced later in the summer of 2023.

“At DCF, we believe that communities bring strength through relationships and resources,” said DCF Secretary Laura Howard. “These organizations are doing just that by offering children and families opportunities to learn about the world around them in ways that best fit their abilities and needs.”

The Governor indicated that the Children’s Discovery Center in Topeka was allotted $333,655 to replace a series of concrete panels that will have been impacted by the settling of the building since it was built in 2011. The panels will be replaced with a new metal compost cladding system.

Kelly said the remaining $7,778,250 was granted to the Phillips Fundamental Learning Center in Wichita to provide 2 years of staffing and operating costs, as well as construction services, to build a state-of-the-art multi-purpose facility, complete with broadband access.

Kelly noted that the new PFLC facility will implement a pilot program with state universities, providing a research-based graduate-level accredited teacher training program to 300 instructors and graduate-level education students who want to become Dyslexia Intervention Specialists. Accredited in 2005, the educational course prepares educators to teach children with dyslexia and those who struggle to learn to read, write and spell.

According to the Governor, the new center will also allow PFLC to double the number of students it serves through the Rolph Literacy Academy - a private day school for students with acute needs, especially surrounding dyslexia. Leaders believe enrollment may grow to as many as 120 students.

