Income requirements eliminated for certain spay/neuter services at HHHS

FILE - Helping Hands Humane Society spay/neuter clinic
FILE - Helping Hands Humane Society spay/neuter clinic(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Income eligibility requirements have been eliminated for all cat and pitbull mixes whose guardians seek spay or neuter services through Helping Hands Humane Society.

Officials at Helping Hands Humane Society say that as of Monday, July 10, there will no longer be income eligibility requirements for those seeking spay/neuter services for cats and pitbulls.

“We want there to be the least barriers possible for these services because they benefit not only families in need and their pets, but HHHS and our whole community as well,” said a spokesperson for the shelter.

While funds last, HHHS said pitbull spay/neuter services will cost $50 while spay/neuter services for cats will cost $25. Two vaccines are required before animals may be sterilized. If pets are up to date on these, owners will be asked to provide vaccination records.

If pets are not vaccinated, officials said the shelter will be able to provide the combination vaccine free of charge thanks to a gift from Petco Love. Meanwhile, the rabies vaccine will only cost $15. Other recommended preventative vaccines and medications are also offered.

Additionally, shelter staff said the first 300 pitbulls and cats to be microchipped will be sponsored.

Those who would like a cat or pitbull to be spayed or neutered and would like to apply should click HERE. The application will require those who fill it out to make selections in the eligibility section, however, it will be disregarded for any cats or pitbull mixes.

