Ice cream and inspiration: Join Topeka’s NAACP for their ice cream social

The Topeka NAACP ice cream social is 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, July 15 at New Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 2801 SE Indiana St.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - You’re invited to enjoy a cool treat, while supporting Topeka’s NAACP.

Darcella Goodman and Terry Crowder visited Eye on NE Kansas to share details of the organization’s ice cream social.

Darcella and Terry say the event is a casual time for families to enjoy ice cream and each other. It will include a brief talk from Regina Platt, who often discusses topics surrounding families and youth involvement.

The social will support activities the Topeka NAACP plans throughout the year, including community forums.

The Topeka NAACP Ice Cream Social will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, July 15 at New Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 2801 SE Indiana St. Tickets are $15.

Terry Goodman and Darcella Goodman share details of the upcoming Topeka NAACP Ice Cream Social.
