Hydration Drive supports vulnerable Topekans in the summer heat

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Water is essential - and it’s even more vital during the hot summer months.

Topeka’s Mobile Access Partnership (MAP) wants to make sure the most vulnerable among us don’t go without.

Aimee Copp Hasty with Valeo Behavioral Health visited Eye on NE Kansas to detail the Hydration Drive taking place this month.

MAP is requesting donations of bottled water and bottled electrolyte drinks. The fluids will be distributed during MAP’s outreach stops, which take place twice a week at locations around Topeka.

Copp Hasty said many people who are unsheltered do not have a way to get clean drinking water, so these distributions can be life saving.

MAP is a partnership including Valeo, the Topeka Rescue Mission, Shawnee Co. Health Dept., Stormont Vail, Topeka Police and K-State’s mobile veterinary clinic. It gives people who are unsheltered access to a shower, laundry facility, health care, animal health care, and food and water. Copp Hasty said it started two years ago, and relies solely on grants and donations.

People may drop off donations of bottled water and electrolyte drinks at the Valeo Lobbies, 330 SW Oakley or the TRM Warehouse, 401 NW Norris. Monetary donations may be mailed to the Valeo Foundation, 5401 SW 7th St., Topeka 66606 or give online at valeotopeka.org.

