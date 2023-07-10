Gunfire that hit occupied SE Topeka home leads to man’s arrest

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Overnight gunfire that hit an occupied house in southeast Topeka over the weekend led to one man’s arrest.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 10 p.m. on Sunday, July 9, officials were called to the 3400 block of SE Indiana Ave. with reports of gunshots heard in the area.

When officials arrived, they found a gun had been fired and bullets had damaged a home that had people inside at the time of the incident. No injuries were reported as a result.

As a result of the investigation, TPD said Lyle E. Jackson was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:

Aggravated assault - use of a deadly weapon

Criminal discharge of a firearm - recklessly at an occupied dwelling

Criminal damage to property

Unlawful discharge of a firearm in city limits

Use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia

As of Monday, Jackson remains behind bars on a $25,000 bond with a court appearance set for 3 p.m. on Sept. 21.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.