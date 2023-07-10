Good Boy: K-9 discovers discarded gun parts following SE Kan. chase

PARSONS, Kan. (WIBW) - A Parsons man is behind bars after an attempt to outrun law enforcement ended with the discovery of parts of a firearm by a Game Warden’s K-9.

The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks says that on Friday morning, July 7, Game Warden Sievert and K-9 Apollo were called to aid the Parsons Police Department with a chase initiated by a convicted felon.

The Parsons Police Department said in a news release that just before 9 a.m., Officer Mark Raney attempted to pull a grey minivan over near the intersection of Broadway and Central after the driver ran two stop signs. The driver, later identified as Joshua Sharp, 25, of Parsons, attempted to outrun officials.

PPD noted that Rainey had prior knowledge that the van had been involved in an aggravated assault case that happened on July 5. The vehicle was also known to have an illegal registration plate. In this case, Sharp had allegedly pointed a firearm at a victim as he drove past their location. There was a witness that verified the victim’s statement.

Officials said Sharp’s van continued to speed down 18th as he ran more stop signs at Belmont Ave. and Corning Ave. He went down several streets disregarding traffic laws until the van exited the Parsons city limits on Main St. and continued west toward Highway 400. Once at the junction, he reached dangerously high speeds and finally stopped in the area of Highway 400 and County Road 5300 in Montgomery Co.

PPD indicated that Sharp was the vehicle’s only occupant and was arrested.

Officials with the Labette Co. Sheriff’s Office and PPD said they believed parts of a firearm had been thrown into the tall grass on the side of the highway in an effort to hide evidence.

When Apollo was sent out, KDWP said he made quick work of the road ditch and alerted officials to the presence of firearm components that had been thrown further down the highway.

Sharp was booked into the Labette Co. Jail on:

Illegal registration

Failure to yield

Flee and attempt to elude

Reckless driving

Excessive speed

Failure to signal

Felony interference - destruction of evidence

Felon in possession of a firearm

No insurance

Driving while suspended

Improper passing

Felony interference - giving a false name

Aggravated assault

Game Wardens noted that Apollo was rewarded with a pup cup and a Kong toy for his good work.

As of Monday, PPD said Sharp will remain behind bars until seen by a Labette Co. Judge for his first appearance when his bond will be set.

