Game Wardens make 2 BUI arrests over Fourth of July weekend

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were arrested for boating under the influence by Kansas Game Wardens over the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

Game Wardens with the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks announced on Friday, July 7, that in 2023, they again participated in Operation Dry Water Weekend. This is a year-round boating under the influence awareness and enforcement campaign.

Wardens noted that Operation Dry Water usually highlights a weekend around the Fourth of July - typically known for its drinking and boating celebrations. Agencies from all 56 states, trusts and territories participated in the event.

In 2023, KDWP said Operation Dry Water Weekend focused on the weekend of July 1 - 3. Game Wardens coordinated and held various special enforcement events during the reporting period.

Officials noted that windy and rainy conditions in the different parts of the state did limit boating activity over the weekend. Game Wardens arrested two drivers for boating under the influence:

Type Total Boat Enforcement 964 hours Persons Contacted 1,529 Boat Inspections Completed 443 Boating Under the Influence Arrests 2 Driving Under the Influence Arrests 1 Boat Accidents Investigated 1 Drownings 0 Search and Rescue 3 Boat Assists 10 Boat Citations 46 Boat Warnings 68 Fishing Citations 13 Fishing Warnings 4 Other Alcohol and Drug Violations 3

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.