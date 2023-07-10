Former Jayhawk Bryce Hoppel becomes 2x National Champion

Bryce Hoppel reacts after winning the men's 800 meters final during the U.S. track and field...
Bryce Hoppel reacts after winning the men's 800 meters final during the U.S. track and field championships in Eugene, Ore., Sunday, July 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)(Ashley Landis | AP)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EUGENE, Ore. (WIBW) - Back-to-back national championships has a nice ring to it doesn’t it?

Former Kansas great Bryce Hoppel won the 800m final in the USATF Outdoor Championships in Eugene, Oregon.

Hoppel finished with a time of 1:46.20s, just about a half second faster than second place finisher Isaiah Harris.

Hoppel now qualifies for the world championships in Budapest Aug. 19-27.

