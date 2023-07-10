Former Jayhawk Bryce Hoppel becomes 2x National Champion

EUGENE, Ore. (WIBW) - Back-to-back national championships has a nice ring to it doesn’t it?

Former Kansas great Bryce Hoppel won the 800m final in the USATF Outdoor Championships in Eugene, Oregon.

Back-to-back U.S. titles in the 800m for Jayhawk @BryceHoppel 🏆🇺🇸 https://t.co/HCJGDG7RWM — Kansas Jayhawks (@KUAthletics) July 10, 2023

Hoppel finished with a time of 1:46.20s, just about a half second faster than second place finisher Isaiah Harris.

Hoppel now qualifies for the world championships in Budapest Aug. 19-27.

