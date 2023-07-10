Celebrate 7-Eleven’s 96th birthday with free Slurpees

FILE - Everyone and anyone can enjoy the tasty treat in stores on July 11 at participating...
FILE - Everyone and anyone can enjoy the tasty treat in stores on July 11 at participating 7-Elevens, Stripes and Speedway locations.(7-Eleven Inc.)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – 7-Eleven’s 96th birthday just got sweeter by offering customers free Slurpee drinks to celebrate.

According to a news release, everyone and anyone can enjoy the tasty treat in stores Tuesday at participating 7-Elevens, Stripes and Speedway locations.

If you were born July 11, the convenience retailer has just the festive merch for you.

“We’ve always thought that being born on July 11 had its perks, but we’re excited to extend the birthday celebration this year not only to those who share our birthday, but to all of the loyal fans of Slurpee,” 7-Eleven Executive Vice President Marissa Jarratt said.

From T-shirts letting people know you’re a 7-Eleven birthday twin to custom wrapping paper, there’s something for anyone who wants to be part of the stores’ special day.

“From festive décor to craveable snacks and of course, iconic Slurpee drinks — we have everything you need to celebrate the best day of the year,” Jarratt said.

New and existing fuel rewards members can also receive an additional 11 cents off each gallon purchased on July 11 at 7-Eleven and Speedway locations.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Henry “Hank” Mills Booth, a Lawrence native and voice of the Jayhawks, passed away on Friday,...
Jayhawks around the nation mourn passing of Hank Booth after short illness
Topeka Police Department
Topeka man arrested following shooting incident
Emerald Ash Borer
Landowners warned as invasive beetle species spotted in Shawnee Co. trees
Left, Alisha Dawn Swiger, 36, of Independence, Mo.. Right, Tanisha Liane Flournoy, 38, of...
Two Kansas City area women arrested on felony charges
TRM responds to concerns over employee’s past felony conviction

Latest News

Vehicles come to a standstill near a washed-out and flooded portion of the Palisades Parkway...
Relentless rain floods roads in Northeast, leads to evacuations, rescues
FILE - The Rikers Island jail complex stands with the Manhattan skyline in the background on...
New York City should be held in contempt over conditions in Rikers Island jail, federal monitor says
The Kansas Department of Transportation funds a camp at Washburn University each summer...
Washburn kicks off STEM summer camp with solar cars, safety helmets
The Combat Air Museum welcomed “That’s All, Brother,” a Douglas C-47, to its exhibit.
Storied WWII aircraft offers tours, flights at Combat air Museum
Sea turtles are protected by the Endangered Species Act. Punishments for destruction of sea...
Nesting sea turtle dies after being hit by vehicle, officials say