Berryton man arrested after allegedly pulling gun during domestic disturbance

Michael S. Hack
Michael S. Hack(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BERRYTON, Kan. (WIBW) - A Berryton man is behind bars after officials found he allegedly wielded a gun while intoxicated during a late-night domestic disturbance over the weekend.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says that around 10:40 p.m. on Sunday, July 9, officials were called to the 4600 block of SE 69th St. with reports of a disturbance. Officials with the Shawnee Co. Emergency Communications Center reported a 911 call from the area.

When officials arrived, they said they began an investigation and found probable cause to arrest Michael S. Hack, 54, of Berryton, after he allegedly wielded a gun under the influence and was accused of domestic battery.

Hack was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:

  • Aggravated domestic battery - impede breath
  • Aggravated assault - use of a deadly weapon
  • Criminal restraint
  • Interference with law enforcement
  • Possession of a firearm while under the influence

As of Monday, Hack remains behind bars with no bond listed.

