Avoid the Area: Closures expected on road north of Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Drivers have been asked to avoid the area of a busy road north of Topeka as officials investigate an incident in the area.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says that around 8:15 a.m. on Monday, July 10, officials were called to an incident in the 2500 block of NW 46th St.

Officials said drivers should expect road closures and detours in the area of NW 46th St. between NW Button Rd. and NW Green Hills Rd.

Officials have not released any details about the incident, however, it is believed that a suicide may have happened in the area.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.