460 military children set to receive free backpacks, school supplies

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Around 460 children of servicemembers are set to receive free backpacks that include school supplies needed to succeed.

Operation Homefront, a national nonprofit, says that it will hand out 460 backpacks filled with back-to-school needs to military children at the Ogden Community Center, 220 Willow St. between 4 and 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 11.

Officials noted the effort is a joint effort between Operation Homefront, Southern New Hampshire University, Dollar Tree, Kellogg’s and other local partners.

In 2023, the nonprofit indicated its goal is to distribute 550,000 backpacks since the program began in 2008. It has saved families more than $60 million in back-to-school expenses.

Officials said the Back-to-School Brigade program helps alleviate the costs of school supplies during a financially stressful season for parents. While everyone feels the pinch of inflation, new reports show that military families have been disproportionately affected.

The nonprofit noted that frequent deployments and changes in station bring overwhelming transition to new communities, new schools and new carers. Coupled with inflation and tightened budgets, a huge toll has been taken on military families. The program ensures children of servicemembers have what they need to succeed in the upcoming school year.

The nonprofit said all children receiving backpacks are required to have been preregistered. Local sponsors include Evergy, Fort Riley Spouses Club and the Ogden Community Center.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.